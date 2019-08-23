ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31313.38 N/A -1.97 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ObsEva SA and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders are 14.47%. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 4 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.