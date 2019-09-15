ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31888.87 N/A -1.97 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ObsEva SA and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 232.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA beats Axcella Health Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.