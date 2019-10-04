ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

As Biotechnology businesses, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 13.74M -1.97 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ObsEva SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 150,163,934.43% -53.9% -48% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 135,778,449.31% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ObsEva SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 442.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 0.75%. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 7 of the 10 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.