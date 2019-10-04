ObsEva SA (OBSV) Reaches $7.42 52-Week Low; Urs Operating Services (UNTY)’s Sentiment Is 3.5

The stock of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.20 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.42 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $326.54M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $7.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.80 million less. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 29,270 shares traded. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has declined 33.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OBSV News: 16/05/2018 – OBSEVA SA SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, OBSEVA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $95.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ObsEva SA to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) April 26, 2018 in New York City; 16/05/2018 – ObsEva 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 23/04/2018 – ObsEva Announces Upcoming Presentations Related to its Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroid Development Programs with its Novel Or; 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS INITIAL EFFICACY RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A PROLONG CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE022 IN PRE-TERM LABOR IN LATE 2018; 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS 12 WEEK RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B EDELWEISS CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE2109 FOR TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS, IN MID-2018; 09/03/2018 ObsEva 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 26/03/2018 – ObsEva SA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference April 8-10, 2018

Urs Operating Services Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 28 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 8 decreased and sold their stakes in Urs Operating Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 10.75 million shares, up from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Urs Operating Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 22 New Position: 6.

Endicott Management Co holds 13.38% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 863,568 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.8% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,750 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 4,717 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) has declined 14.77% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – MILOST GLOBAL INC. IS ONE OF THE PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS INTRODUCED TO THE BANK BY A LOCAL ENTITY CALLED MAYO BV; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $243.83 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 10.6 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.75 million for 10.60 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company has market cap of $326.54 million. The firm intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy.

Analysts await ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.80 EPS, down 90.48% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by ObsEva SA for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

