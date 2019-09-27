ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights ObsEva SA and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 129,685,807.15% -53.9% -48% Synthorx Inc. 33,483,652.76% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year ObsEva SA was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.