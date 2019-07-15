ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparing side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 30488.23 N/A -1.92 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 139.07 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ObsEva SA and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.3% and 72.7% respectively. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.