ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparison side by side

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 29925.44 N/A -1.97 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.27 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ObsEva SA and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ObsEva SA and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential downside of -3.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 58.7%. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.