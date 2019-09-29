ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ObsEva SA and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ObsEva SA and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 129,685,807.15% -53.9% -48% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,015,157,304.80% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 7.5%. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.