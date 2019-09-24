ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 29959.29 N/A -1.97 0.00 Repligen Corporation 76 17.95 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ObsEva SA and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ObsEva SA and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ObsEva SA and Repligen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus price target of $110, with potential upside of 35.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders are 14.47%. Competitively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.