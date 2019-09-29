ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ObsEva SA and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ObsEva SA and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 129,685,807.15% -53.9% -48% Pulmatrix Inc. 2,146,251,014.02% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 19.6% respectively. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year ObsEva SA has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.