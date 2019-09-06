ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 32599.77 N/A -1.97 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 103.35 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ObsEva SA and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Competitively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.