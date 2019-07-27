ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 28761.92 N/A -1.92 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights ObsEva SA and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 2.5%. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.