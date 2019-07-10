ObsEva SA (OBSV) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Contrasting side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 31247.50 N/A -1.92 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights ObsEva SA and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

The shares of both ObsEva SA and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 71.3% and 38.9% respectively. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year ObsEva SA was more bullish than NuCana plc.

On 5 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.