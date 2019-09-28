ObsEva SA (OBSV) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Comparing side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00 NextCure Inc. 33 -0.49 12.61M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ObsEva SA and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 129,685,807.15% -53.9% -48% NextCure Inc. 38,050,694.03% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, NextCure Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ObsEva SA and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, which is potential 33.34% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 7 of the 11 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.