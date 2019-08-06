ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 25016.73 N/A -1.97 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 33.77 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights ObsEva SA and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ObsEva SA and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 226.26% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 42.4%. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

