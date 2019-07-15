ObsEva SA (OBSV) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 30488.23 N/A -1.92 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ObsEva SA and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 205.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 30.5%. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bullish than MannKind Corporation.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.