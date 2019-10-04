ObsEva SA (OBSV) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparing side by side

Since ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 13.74M -1.97 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ObsEva SA and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 150,163,934.43% -53.9% -48% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,064,516.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ObsEva SA and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.75 consensus target price and a 170.56% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 7 of the 11 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.