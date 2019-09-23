ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 29925.44 N/A -1.97 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ObsEva SA and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ObsEva SA and Genfit SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ObsEva SA and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus target price and a 227.16% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 0%. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year ObsEva SA was more bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.