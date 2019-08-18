ObsEva SA (OBSV) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 29925.44 N/A -1.97 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ObsEva SA and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 23.69%. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year ObsEva SA was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.