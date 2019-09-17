ObsEva SA (OBSV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Comparing side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 31144.12 N/A -1.97 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.67 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates ObsEva SA and ChromaDex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ObsEva SA and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.