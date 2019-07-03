ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparing side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 32243.79 N/A -1.92 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights ObsEva SA and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ObsEva SA and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ObsEva SA and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a -8.53% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares and 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.