ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparison side by side

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 30488.23 N/A -1.92 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1756.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ObsEva SA and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a -5.17% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 0.02%. ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders are 14.47%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats ObsEva SA on 6 of the 8 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.