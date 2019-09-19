ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 30974.86 N/A -1.97 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ObsEva SA and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ObsEva SA and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 0%. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.