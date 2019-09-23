ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 29959.29 N/A -1.97 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year ObsEva SA was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.