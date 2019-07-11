Oberweis Asset Management Upped Position in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) as Shares Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 5.46 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 78,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 215,817 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0.2% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 217,627 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 2.62 million shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fin Inc has 0.08% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Eagle Boston Inv Management Inc reported 1.72% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 1.22 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 36 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 41,744 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 8,148 shares stake. Fund Sa invested in 13,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 458,832 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 30,700 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 33,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,120 shares, and cut its stake in Worthington Inds. Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 422,892 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 23,305 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.04% or 9,440 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 12,563 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 39,805 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech accumulated 0.25% or 723,812 shares. 40 are held by Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Compton Ri holds 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 16,019 shares. Rmb Management Lc stated it has 39,186 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 296,767 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 14,743 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 36,600 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.05% or 6,782 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 8.38M shares.