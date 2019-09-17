Oberweis Asset Management Upped Holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by $656,960; Intersect Capital Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $405,102

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 294,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, up from 273,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 336,280 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 214 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, down from 1,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc. by 19,500 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 48,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,364 shares, and cut its stake in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 8,000 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.05% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 137,707 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,933 shares. 582,409 are held by Aqr Capital Management Ltd. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 57,672 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 76 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 6,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caprock owns 6,983 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co owns 16,001 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 8,301 shares. 149,179 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma. Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70 million and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,765 shares to 482,160 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

