Oberweis Asset Management Upped Carbonite (CARB) Stake; Katy Industries Has 0.63 Sentiment

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 17,090 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 285,244 shares with $7.43 million value, up from 268,154 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $536.65M valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 633,407 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30

Katy Industries Inc (KT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 54 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 86 decreased and sold stakes in Katy Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 140.95 million shares, up from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Katy Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 52 Increased: 39 New Position: 15.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) stake by 4,500 shares to 6,800 valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) stake by 38,100 shares and now owns 119,900 shares. Irhythm Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,095 shares. 14,601 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Envestnet Asset Management has 18,265 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 353,543 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 8,800 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.68% or 227,390 shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital Management Company accumulated 321,960 shares or 0.83% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 50,983 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ameriprise has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). C M Bidwell And Assocs reported 3,975 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 24,450 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 16,459 shares.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. The firm offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets.

Silchester International Investors Llp holds 21.06% of its portfolio in KT Corporation for 23.78 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 7.09 million shares or 14.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mittleman Brothers Llc has 14.4% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 7.53% in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 4.21 million shares.