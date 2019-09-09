Oberweis Asset Management Upped Carbonite (CARB) Stake by $496,800; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Valuation Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 268,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 247,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.52M market cap company. The stock increased 16.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 3.56M shares traded or 360.91% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 26,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 19,830 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 46,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 993,288 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) by 18,900 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,600 shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 47,200 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Clearbridge Invs Llc owns 450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Swiss Bancshares invested in 59,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 36,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 32,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 168,213 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 406,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 521,403 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 53,662 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 22,249 shares. Voya Mngmt has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Aviance Cap Management Limited Co owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 50 shares. The California-based Indaba Mgmt Lp has invested 5.45% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.15% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Business Fincl Ser Inc reported 7,763 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Ny holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.97% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 14,688 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Lc invested in 0.09% or 6,325 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc reported 0.1% stake. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% or 2,747 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 423 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 13,281 shares in its portfolio. American Rech Mngmt reported 300 shares stake. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0.03% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 55,673 shares. Bokf Na has 17,988 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares to 187,074 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $458.34M for 5.77 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.