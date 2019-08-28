Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Holding; Pultegroup (PHM) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) stake by 34.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,900 shares as Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s stock rose 4.68%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 37,120 shares with $617,000 value, down from 57,020 last quarter. Oritani Financial Corp. now has $763.04 million valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 51,595 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT)

Pultegroup Inc (PHM) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 179 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 203 sold and decreased their holdings in Pultegroup Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 223.45 million shares, down from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pultegroup Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 170 Increased: 111 New Position: 68.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.10 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. for 498,376 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 4.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 3.44% invested in the company for 586,753 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 3.4% in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 244,219 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.84M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

