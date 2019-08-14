Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Its Ehealth (EHTH) Position; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake By $480,000

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 7,500 shares as Ehealth Inc. (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 12,500 shares with $779,000 value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Ehealth Inc. now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.83% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 257,152 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 6,400 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 25,400 shares with $1.91M value, down from 31,800 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 619,534 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) rating on Monday, June 24. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 4,000 shares to 56,000 valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 152,000 shares. Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Fincl Bank accumulated 4,600 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 684 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Davis R M holds 1.49% or 532,026 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 856 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 138,741 shares stake. First Republic Inv, California-based fund reported 4,805 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jump Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 4,605 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 514,785 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 59,954 shares. Glenmede Na reported 77 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability has invested 2.47% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,259 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0% or 233,100 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc holds 624 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 60,831 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co stated it has 19,815 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co owns 17,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 349,096 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 16,583 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 33,566 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity. $110,720 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares were bought by Yung Derek N..

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) stake by 95,120 shares to 416,573 valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bandwidth Inc. stake by 34,070 shares and now owns 72,970 shares. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was raised too.