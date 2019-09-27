Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed By $342,900 Its Mitek Systems (MITK) Stake; Viragen (VRA) Sentiment Is 0.91

Viragen Inc (VRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 61 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 67 decreased and sold their stock positions in Viragen Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 25.38 million shares, up from 22.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Viragen Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 55 Increased: 38 New Position: 23.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) stake by 24.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc analyzed 38,100 shares as Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)'s stock declined 16.82%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 119,900 shares with $1.19M value, down from 158,000 last quarter. Mitek Systems Inc. now has $375.66M valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 134,368 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 195,566 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. for 426,779 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 278,081 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 509,151 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 45,683 shares.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $333.43 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 17.98 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Nomad Foods Ltd. stake by 115,881 shares to 2.94M valued at $62.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bandwidth Inc. stake by 8,150 shares and now owns 81,120 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems has $14 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 41.71% above currents $9.35 stock price. Mitek Systems had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Northland Capital maintained the shares of MITK in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 26,757 shares. Teton Advsr has 0.08% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 380,706 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 370,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 340,000 are owned by Paw. 122,761 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Ltd. Clear Street Mkts Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 60,900 shares. 166,965 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Lyon Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 132,570 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 15,507 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 261,380 shares.