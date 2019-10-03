Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Associated Banc (ASB) Stake; Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Associated Banc (ASB) stake by 29.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 14,600 shares as Associated Banc (ASB)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 34,940 shares with $739,000 value, down from 49,540 last quarter. Associated Banc now has $3.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 408,090 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

Among 2 analysts covering Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Howden Joinery Group PLC has GBX 520 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 500’s average target is -8.53% below currents GBX 546.6 stock price. Howden Joinery Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) rating on Wednesday, May 15. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 480 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Berenberg. See Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 9, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ASB shares while 88 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 115.91 million shares or 2.36% less from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Hotchkis & Wiley Lc holds 1.36M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 137,651 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 433,631 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 17,268 are held by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 4,199 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Lpl Fin holds 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 29,615 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 368,348 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 32,507 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 12,868 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.24 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Upland Software Inc. stake by 27,710 shares to 190,100 valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2. It also upped Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) stake by 32,690 shares and now owns 37,150 shares. Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was raised too.

More news for Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Investors Who Bought Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 64% – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Alliance Trust PLC – Net Asset Value – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 11, 2019 is yet another important article.