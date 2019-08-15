Oberweis Asset Management Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Has Cut by $901,600; Jacobs Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Cit Group (CIT) by $13.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 284,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 612,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.38M, down from 896,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 1.20 million shares traded or 80.45% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 86,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 105,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 1.25 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 61,900 shares to 113,600 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars integration looms large over Eldorado earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2019: NWL, CZR, ERI, LL – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 94,776 shares. 241,535 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co. Art Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Comerica Retail Bank owns 85,674 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested in 452,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,444 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.01% or 5,186 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 47,494 shares. Navellier & Associates invested in 0.26% or 36,423 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 34,589 shares.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CIT Group Inc (CIT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “OneWest Bank Launches Back to School Program with Local Boys & Girls Clubs – CSRwire.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CIT Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OneWest Bank Now Offers Zelle® – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $117.17M for 7.97 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares to 520,106 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,983 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 992,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). One Trading LP stated it has 2,333 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 7,259 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 19,982 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 7,368 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 275,604 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Com reported 153 shares stake. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 1,785 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.08% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 72,967 shares. 451,145 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 16,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Lc has 1.88% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).