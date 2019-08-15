Oberweis Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.86 Million; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Stock Value Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 4,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 9,476 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 13,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $151.64. About 1.12M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 300.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 156,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 209,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 441,820 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.12% or 518,404 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 288,131 shares. 25 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Trust Na owns 7,573 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 1,775 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co. New York-based Jane Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Grandfield Dodd Lc invested 1.52% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.16 million shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 9,458 shares. Axa holds 0.09% or 124,352 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Fincl Bank invested in 6,833 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd holds 3.2% or 12,702 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory reported 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,577 were reported by Howland Capital Limited.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares to 4,875 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 37,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 11.85 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group accumulated 2.27M shares. 1,000 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 3,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.05% or 360,492 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 1.84 million shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Hood River Capital Lc holds 435,886 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Company holds 6.59% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 365,355 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Oberweis Asset Inc invested 1.32% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 26,531 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 30,659 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 236 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 5,500 shares to 20,830 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

