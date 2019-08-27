Oberweis Asset Management Position in Synaptics (SYNA) Trimmed by $768,300; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Share Price Rose, Lincoln National Decreased Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 497,177 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $161.59. About 501,639 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.34 million for 31.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

