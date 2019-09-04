Oberweis Asset Management Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 299.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 214,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 285,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80 million, up from 71,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 187,833 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14,000 shares to 42,170 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny, a New York-based fund reported 161,414 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 112,815 shares. Oberweis Asset owns 285,590 shares. Products Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 44,605 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0% or 202,740 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 52,405 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Lp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 28,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 115,590 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 6,625 shares. 44,026 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Gabelli & Communications Investment Advisers has 2.53% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 166,233 shares. Natixis LP owns 51,139 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

