Oberweis Asset Management Position in Ctrip Com Int’l LTD Adr (CTRP) Has Boosted by $360,000; Sageworth Trust Co Raised Its Holding in Mc Donalds Cmn (MCD) by $777,285 as Share Value Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11 million shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp Cmn (MCD) by 4126.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co bought 3,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,846 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 6.01 million shares traded or 105.21% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 85,720 shares to 126,950 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,350 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Sageworth Trust Co, which manages about $844.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,760 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $163.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.