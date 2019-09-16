Oberweis Asset Management Position in Caredx (CDNA) Has Lifted by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Hillman Co Increased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.98 Million as Shares Declined

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28M, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $35.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.88. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 47,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 256,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, up from 209,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.68M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 133,571 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 6,850 shares to 38,360 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,043 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 256,460 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 13,103 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co holds 8,081 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 9,613 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp has 6,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture has invested 0.69% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 69,400 were accumulated by Swiss Savings Bank. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 54,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability has 3.28% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Osterweis Capital invested in 0.25% or 99,385 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 627,114 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.87% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 771,641 shares. First Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 100,912 shares. Illinois-based Sg Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

