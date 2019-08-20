Oberweis Asset Management Maintains Position in Skyline Champion (SKY); Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holder Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Position by $1.96 Million as Valuation Declined

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.21. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 194,406 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC also sold $96.76 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $30.32 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) by 34,000 shares to 140,620 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt LP invested in 1.36% or 989,940 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 79,479 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns owns 56,300 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Commerce Bancorporation stated it has 17,145 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 42,932 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated owns 40,000 shares. Assetmark holds 1,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 5,996 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.15M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 2.32M were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 12,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,049 shares to 70,325 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.14 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

