Oberweis Asset Management Maintains Position in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS); As Unilever Plc (UL) Share Price Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased by $496,527 Its Stake

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 8,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,949 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 20,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 667,575 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 15/03/2018 – UK’s Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever’s Rotterdam HQ choice -BBC

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 537.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 69,510 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 308,283 shares traded or 12.85% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Federal Signal’s (NYSE:FSS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Twst.com published: “Federal Signal Corporation: Federal Signal to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 31, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Signal expands specialty vehicle platform – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) 48% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Mngmt Incorporated Ny holds 310,300 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 2.44 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 92,788 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Inc holds 0.8% or 82,500 shares. 7,906 were accumulated by Rbf Limited Liability Corporation. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 8,192 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 80,455 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Dubuque National Bank & Trust And holds 121 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0% or 377,776 shares. 61,430 are owned by Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Limited Liability Company. Public Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 55,353 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 3% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 19,600 shares to 86,363 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,820 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Shopify Stock Getting Ahead of Its Fundamentals? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 20,194 shares to 112,708 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).