Oberweis Asset Management Lowered Its Mitek Systems (MITK) Position by $342,900 as Stock Value Declined; North Star Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Encana (ECA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 119,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 155,318 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 113,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 798,532 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 684,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 22.05 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 29,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Prentiss Smith And has 1.38% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 213,050 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% stake. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Vanguard Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Mngmt Ny holds 0.69% or 757,200 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 2.08M shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Commerce has 0.57% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Paw Cap Corp invested 3.66% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Teton Advsrs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 87,500 shares.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.6% – Zacks.com” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek Expands Auto-Capture User Experience Across All Digital Channels with the Addition of Desktop – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mitek responds to ASG’s offer boost – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek System’s Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from ASG Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Extends Leadership Position in Digital Identity Verification by Acquiring A2iA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 20,530 shares to 294,280 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22 million for 18.58 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Encana (USA) About to Be Dethroned? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Encana (TSX:ECA) Stock Fell by 2% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.