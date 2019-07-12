Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Skywest (SKYW) Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $13.25 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 49,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.87 million, down from 143,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $308.34. About 585,278 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,457 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 135,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 104,438 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 6.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST COMBINED MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.2% VS. 81%; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares to 178,058 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.91 million for 48.48 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $6.00 million worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.