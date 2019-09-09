Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.86 Million as Shares Rose; Aviance Capital Management Holds Holding in New Residential Invt Com New (NRZ)

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NRZ) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 131,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 510,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 379,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2.48 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 300.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 156,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 209,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 500,560 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI) by 90,929 shares to 109,071 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 14,113 shares to 65,214 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.