Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Carbonite (CARB) Holding by $496,800; As Amphenol New (APH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Trimmed Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 268,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 247,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 68.89% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 14,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 24,817 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 39,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.99 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $907,844 activity. ALI MOHAMAD sold $531,322 worth of stock or 21,511 shares. SHEER DANIELLE sold $28,318 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Monday, February 11. $32,262 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by Mellinger Paul S. on Monday, February 4. 1,007 shares valued at $24,249 were sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA on Monday, February 11. Beeler Robert L sold $41,357 worth of stock or 1,437 shares. Another trade for 3,750 shares valued at $108,477 was sold by Guadagno Norman.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,730 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 16,549 shares to 27,956 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 103,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

