Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Holding in Carbonite (CARB) by $496,800 as Market Valuation Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Position In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Has Lifted

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 247,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 171,084 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 5,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,579 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 20,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 310,769 shares to 944,543 shares, valued at $18.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 380,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,695 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 778,651 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,413 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,900 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fulton State Bank Na has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,344 shares. Luminus Management holds 0.77% or 224,500 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,940 shares. Hills Retail Bank holds 0.15% or 3,403 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Investment Com has invested 0.69% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howe & Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ghp Investment Advsrs has invested 0.93% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 2,322 shares stake. Pictet Natl Bank Limited owns 41,612 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 3,798 shares. Whitnell And Co holds 3,296 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Problem Is, GE Stock Is Just Unknowable Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 14,001 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 32,093 shares. Aperio Gp has 26,214 shares. 4,143 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 113,105 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Co owns 50 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 268,154 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,679 shares. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.94% or 92,616 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation invested in 0% or 19,050 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 39,150 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $2.06 million activity. Mellinger Paul S. sold $138,730 worth of stock. The insider SHEER DANIELLE sold 1,176 shares worth $28,318. On Wednesday, February 13 HUDSON CASSANDRA sold $15,291 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 598 shares. FOLGER ANTHONY had sold 2,109 shares worth $58,314. Shares for $531,322 were sold by ALI MOHAMAD on Thursday, February 14. Beeler Robert L sold $41,357 worth of stock or 1,437 shares.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carbonite, comScore, Micron Technology, Guess and Williams-Sonoma highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carbonite, Inc (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carbonite (CARB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Guides Up – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Investors Should Be Leery of Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 15, 2019.