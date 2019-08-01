Oberweis Asset Management Increases Stake in W&T Offshore (WTI); Agf Investments America Raised Its Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $308,352 as Stock Declined

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 52,614 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 6.08M shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) by 119.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 113,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 2.82 million shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – W&T INITIALLY RECEIVES 30.0% OF NET REVENUES FROM DRILLING PROGRAM WELLS; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. KATZ STUART B bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $65,070 was bought by Stanley B Frank. 7,000 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares with value of $30,380 were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA. Shares for $42,070 were bought by Ghauri Shahid.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 27,710 shares to 203,410 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares to 111,391 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,647 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.