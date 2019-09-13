Oberweis Asset Management Increases Stake in Caredx (CDNA); As Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Value Rose, Westwood Management Cut Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 47,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 256,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, up from 209,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 352,278 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 6,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 394,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.20M, down from 401,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $187.58. About 5.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: JEFF ZIENTS JOINS FACEBOOK BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Area 1 Security CEO on Atlanta Hack, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Antitrust Probe: What the Investigation Will Focus On – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd invested in 25,299 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Route One Company LP accumulated 1.42M shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Lc reported 166,820 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,580 shares. Estabrook Capital stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Broad Run Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 106,101 shares. M Hldgs Secs holds 1.15% or 17,634 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 264,458 shares or 9.43% of the stock. Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 1,961 shares. New England Mngmt owns 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,350 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50,866 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,925 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,224 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.17 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millennium Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 0% or 25,397 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.46% or 52,504 shares. Gagnon Lc holds 6.04% or 293,785 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 1.68% or 256,460 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Llc holds 0.03% or 66,300 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 24,494 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.21% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 86,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 54,192 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 106 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natera – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AlloMap In-Network with Anthem Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 85,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,950 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).