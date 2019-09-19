Oberweis Asset Management Increased Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Its Stake by $630,520

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 5,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 14,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 20,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 362,682 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 47,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 256,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, up from 209,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 829,330 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.72 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 94,004 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Maverick Limited accumulated 51,560 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Raymond James Associates holds 34,433 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 40,108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 5,001 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 3,591 shares. Geode Limited Company owns 46,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glazer Limited Liability reported 5,000 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 140,135 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,780 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 47,509 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 37,126 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 550 shares to 70,773 shares, valued at $76.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 363,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Essex Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.18% or 35,779 shares. Sg Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 48,004 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rafferty Asset Ltd Com reported 119,591 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 100,912 shares. 827,600 are held by Orbimed Ltd Liability Corp. 466,218 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Renaissance Techs Ltd has 332,800 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 11,650 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Calamos Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 172,504 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0% or 69,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 24,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,360 shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

