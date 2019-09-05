Oberweis Asset Management Increased Carbonite (CARB) Stake; Halliburton Company (HAL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 20,700 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 268,154 shares with $6.65M value, up from 247,454 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $453.39 million valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 249,676 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 63.60% above currents $19.15 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. See Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $38 New Target: $35 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Halliburton Company shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Ltd reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fmr Lc reported 5.73 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A reported 98,587 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 167,544 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 6.17 million shares. Highland Management Lc invested in 32,907 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 14,164 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 169,747 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 274,260 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt invested in 1.89% or 378,386 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 88,550 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 14,374 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 84,212 shares.

The stock increased 2.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 6.75M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.77 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 245,071 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 276,620 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 92,616 are owned by Millrace Asset Group. Bainco Invsts holds 0.15% or 37,631 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.78% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 437,321 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 233,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 53,662 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 14,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. International Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 20,576 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Lc owns 47,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 1.94M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 39,150 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 53,666 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) stake by 17,320 shares to 85,710 valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 14,140 shares. Williams (NYSE:WSM) was reduced too.