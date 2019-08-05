Oberweis Asset Management Holding in Williams (WSM) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Westwood Management Increased Its Holding in Boeing Co. (BA) by $1.98 Million as Shares Declined

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $332.5. About 648,215 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 26,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 116,288 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) by 4,859 shares to 7,659 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc. by 10,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 18.51 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

